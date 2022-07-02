Bank of New Hampshire Purchases Shares of 572 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 520.7% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 18,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,802 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 514,450 shares valued at $27,576,536. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $92.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.