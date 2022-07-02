Bank of New Hampshire Buys Shares of 1,150 iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,342,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,983,000. Brewster Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,451,000. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,465,000.
BATS:ICF opened at $61.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average of $67.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
