GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases New Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 45,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 25.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 165,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

DNP stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

