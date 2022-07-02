Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,983 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $196,290,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Garmin by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,734,000 after acquiring an additional 918,937 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Garmin by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,083,000 after acquiring an additional 568,572 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 1,654.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,972,000 after buying an additional 519,205 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Garmin by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 644,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,777,000 after buying an additional 387,777 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $98.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.69. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $92.53 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.61%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

