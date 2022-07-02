962 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Purchased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $74.70 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $92.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average of $81.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

