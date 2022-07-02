GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 750.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMHI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 672,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after acquiring an additional 222,615 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,929,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,481,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 589.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 77,698 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,721,000.

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $57.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

