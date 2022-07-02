Bank of New Hampshire Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.76 and a 200-day moving average of $116.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.40 and a 12-month high of $140.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

