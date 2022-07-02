Bank of New Hampshire Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Ventas by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $52.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 135.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 461.55%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

