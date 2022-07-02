Bank of New Hampshire Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $101.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.37. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $107.15.

