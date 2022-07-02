335 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Bought by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.46.

NYSE:APD opened at $242.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

