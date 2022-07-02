Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 534.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 979,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 95,633 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 581,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.