Bank of New Hampshire Acquires New Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of New Hampshire owned about 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 194,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 19,669 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $27.27.

