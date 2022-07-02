Bank of New Hampshire Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $285.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

