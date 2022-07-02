Bank of New Hampshire Makes New Investment in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,576 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,362,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,588,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,751,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,018,000 after buying an additional 397,012 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,080,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

NYSE:MDU opened at $27.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $33.34.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.