Bank of New Hampshire Invests $88,000 in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $31.52 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

