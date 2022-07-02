Bank of New Hampshire Invests $91,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD opened at $120.03 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.54.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

