Karpas Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,049 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

