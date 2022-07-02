Hixon Zuercher LLC Buys 4,372 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,259 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.5% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $51.64 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.