Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $1,448,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 54.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 16.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 86,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MOS opened at $46.92 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.03.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOS. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

In other Mosaic news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,039 shares of company stock worth $6,499,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

