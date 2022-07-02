Xponance Inc. Purchases 516 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in PPG Industries by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG stock opened at $117.86 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.01.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. TheStreet lowered PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.91.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.