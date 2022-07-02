Bank of New Hampshire Makes New $114,000 Investment in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 320,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,826,000 after acquiring an additional 32,046 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBHS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.86 and a 52-week high of $109.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.33.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 19.93%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.