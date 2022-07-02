Bank of New Hampshire Makes New $117,000 Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,030 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler set a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 14,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

