Bank of New Hampshire Buys Shares of 1,657 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,657 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $104,419,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 805,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,891,000 after acquiring an additional 396,965 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 647,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,864,000 after acquiring an additional 360,100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 850,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,702,000 after acquiring an additional 286,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,356.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 235,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 228,613 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZION. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

In other news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.56. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

