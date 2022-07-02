Bank of New Hampshire Invests $118,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,953 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,387,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,513 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $780,129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,237,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $295,710,000 after purchasing an additional 938,454 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.