Bank of New Hampshire Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS opened at $71.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.51. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

