Bank of New Hampshire Has $105,000 Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. Platt Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.59. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $96.48.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.