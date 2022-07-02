Bank of New Hampshire Purchases New Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in VeriSign by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in VeriSign by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $170.81 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.31 and its 200 day moving average is $204.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $132,861.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $641,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 713,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,756,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,227 shares of company stock worth $1,558,933. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

