Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after acquiring an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after acquiring an additional 480,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,269,624,000 after acquiring an additional 388,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,262,000 after acquiring an additional 150,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $773,385,000 after acquiring an additional 504,932 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.17.

BDX stock opened at $251.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $231.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.21.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

