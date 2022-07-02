1,242 Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Purchased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

LCID has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 34.17.

LCID opened at 17.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 18.08 and its 200-day moving average is 25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of 13.25 and a twelve month high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The firm had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 55.56 million. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18334.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

