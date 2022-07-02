Bank of New Hampshire Takes $145,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.69 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.75.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.04.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

