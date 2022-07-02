Selective Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 110.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 538,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 78,435 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $3,490,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 14,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,913.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. King purchased 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on HBAN. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

