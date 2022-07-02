Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US stock opened at $136.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.12 and a 200-day moving average of $124.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.