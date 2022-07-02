2,000 Shares in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSPN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in OneSpan by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in OneSpan by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 66,606 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in OneSpan by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on OSPN shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of OneSpan to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneSpan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

OSPN stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $487.06 million, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

