2,539 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Acquired by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,761,000 after purchasing an additional 513,750 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $734,526,000 after acquiring an additional 971,852 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,373,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,399,000 after acquiring an additional 227,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,096,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after acquiring an additional 602,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNR. Barclays raised shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Pentair stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.67. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Pentair’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

