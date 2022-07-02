Bank of New Hampshire Makes New $142,000 Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,751 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $81,056,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after buying an additional 561,132 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,256.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 254,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after buying an additional 250,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

SJM stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.12 and its 200 day moving average is $134.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

