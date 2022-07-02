Selective Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

BA opened at $139.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

