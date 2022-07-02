Bank of New Hampshire Makes New $128,000 Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

NYSE STAG opened at $31.44 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.31%.

STAG Industrial Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.