Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.40.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comerica has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 292.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

