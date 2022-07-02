Friedman Industries, Incorporated (FRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on August 12th

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Friedman Industries has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Friedman Industries stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries, Incorporated ( NYSEAMERICAN:FRD Get Rating ) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.34% of Friedman Industries worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.