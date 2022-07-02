Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Announces Earnings Results

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.99%.

BSET stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

