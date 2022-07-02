Selective Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 199.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.29.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

