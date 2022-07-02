Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Best Buy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Best Buy by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,816 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.79. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.06.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

