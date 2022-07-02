Selective Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $58,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $518,891,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,310,000 after acquiring an additional 693,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,274,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,582,000 after acquiring an additional 434,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 100.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

