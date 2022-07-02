Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $24.36 Million Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 121.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,114 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.29% of Apartment Income REIT worth $24,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 222.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 93,262 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 40.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 102,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,482,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,865 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 17.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 854,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,697,000 after acquiring an additional 127,545 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIRC opened at $42.15 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIRC. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,091 shares of company stock worth $96,756. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

