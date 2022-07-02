Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,271 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.23% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $18,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JEF opened at $27.93 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

