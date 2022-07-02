Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $23,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $7,314,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.94. The company has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

