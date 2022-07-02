Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of Equifax worth $18,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Equifax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $186.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.25 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFX. Bank of America began coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.31.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

