Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,513 Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VKQ opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $14.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

