350 Shares in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Purchased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAN. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in CVR Partners by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in CVR Partners by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

NYSE UAN opened at $97.93 on Friday. CVR Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $179.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.62.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 59.89%. The firm had revenue of $222.87 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is currently 48.92%.

CVR Partners Profile (Get Rating)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.