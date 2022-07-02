3,000 Shares in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fractal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 522.6% in the 1st quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 337,400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,321,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 166,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. 17.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

NYSE SHLX opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.41. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $14.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.86 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 99.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

